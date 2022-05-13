4,746 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,385,000 after purchasing an additional 266,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,843,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $189.05. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

