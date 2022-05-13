$480.60 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to announce $480.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $450.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 511,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

