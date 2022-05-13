4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 412,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,318. The company has a market cap of $290.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

