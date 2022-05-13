4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.01. 412,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,318. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $290.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.