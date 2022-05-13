50,310 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIL opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 1.55. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

