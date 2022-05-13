5,675 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.93. 171,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.13. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

