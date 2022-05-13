$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $30.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $36.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.44. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

