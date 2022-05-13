$6.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings of $12.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $6,035,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

