608 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day moving average is $336.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $269.37 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

