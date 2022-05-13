720 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Frontdoor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

