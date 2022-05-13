$74.74 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) to post sales of $74.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.97 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $74.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $281.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $294.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. 305,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,705. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 195.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.