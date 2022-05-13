$74.74 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to post sales of $74.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.97 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $74.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $281.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $294.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. 305,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,705. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 195.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

