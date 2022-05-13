$76.99 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will post $76.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.19 million to $79.13 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $60.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $307.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $308.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $339.31 million, with estimates ranging from $333.14 million to $348.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after buying an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 288.7% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 291,271 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,700,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 223,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. 3,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $767.94 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

