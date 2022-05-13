789 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 789 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,055,576. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

