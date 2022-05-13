8PAY Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $760,888.48 and approximately $108,332.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00578631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.41 or 2.06021747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007822 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars.

