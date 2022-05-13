908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 15,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,572. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 17.05. The firm has a market cap of $519.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.59.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

