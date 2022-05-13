9,878 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.06. 1,351,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

