A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $706.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

