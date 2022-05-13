A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

