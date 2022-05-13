AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.73. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AAON by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.