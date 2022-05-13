AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

ABBV traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,397,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,863. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

