AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.27.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

