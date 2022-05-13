AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $129,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 97.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 54.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

