abrdn (LON:ABDN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of abrdn in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of abrdn to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246.25 ($3.04).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 187.05 ($2.31) on Monday. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 9,618 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($25,376.06). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($98,138.33). Insiders acquired 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792 over the last quarter.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

