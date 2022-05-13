Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,111.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%.

Shares of ABSI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 62,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,394. The company has a market capitalization of $355.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. Absci has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

