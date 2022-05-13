Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. Absci has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

