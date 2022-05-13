Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Given New $12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABST. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -56.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,563 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after buying an additional 1,243,450 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after buying an additional 1,091,345 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

