Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,350,000 after acquiring an additional 234,503 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,578,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

