Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Columbia Sportswear worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

