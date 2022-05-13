Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 242,564 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,061,112,000 after buying an additional 3,162,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

