Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,890 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Agilysys worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.60.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Agilysys Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.