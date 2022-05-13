Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Brady worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

