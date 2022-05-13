Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.