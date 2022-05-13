Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 743.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

BCYC opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $493.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

