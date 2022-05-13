Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,121 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Intrepid Potash worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPI stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $121.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $846.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,956 shares of company stock worth $9,417,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

