Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of TrueBlue worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TrueBlue by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrueBlue by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

