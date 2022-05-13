Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 166,342 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,121,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 166,342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

