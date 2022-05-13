Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

NYSE ACEL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,309.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154 over the last 90 days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

