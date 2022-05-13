Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.10.
NYSE ACEL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,309.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154 over the last 90 days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
