Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Eukles Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,643. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.52. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.79 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

