Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) versus Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Financial Survey

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Accolade alerts:

This table compares Accolade and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -39.72% -22.57% -13.49% Steel Connect -15.19% -266.60% -9.20%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accolade and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 7 7 0 2.50 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $22.29, indicating a potential upside of 288.25%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $310.02 million 1.25 -$123.12 million ($2.01) -2.86 Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.12 -$44.39 million ($1.35) -0.90

Steel Connect has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Accolade on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Steel Connect Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. It also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, the company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.