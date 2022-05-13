Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) PT Raised to €19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.00 ($18.95) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.37) to €11.70 ($12.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.32) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.31.

Acerinox ( OTCMKTS:ANIOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

