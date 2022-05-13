Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

