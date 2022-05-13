ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.71.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACMR opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $672.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 5.49%. ACM Research’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 290,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 382.7% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 328,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ACM Research by 909.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 926,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.