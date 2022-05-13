Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW) Insider Steven Gourlay Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW – Get Rating) insider Steven Gourlay acquired 2,000,000 shares of Actinogen Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$128,000.00 ($88,888.89).

Steven Gourlay also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 23.62 and a quick ratio of 23.58.

Actinogen Medical Limited, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for cognitive impairment associated with chronic neurological diseases in Australia. The company is developing Xanamem, a therapy for Alzheimer's disease, and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia, diabetes, and other disorders; and XanADu, which has completed Phase II clinical trials is a double-blind, randomized, and placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Xanamem in subjects with mild Alzheimer's disease.

