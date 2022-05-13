Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,427. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

