Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136,770 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.41% of Activision Blizzard worth $211,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.38 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

