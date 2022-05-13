AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATY. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 10,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,026. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AcuityAds by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AcuityAds by 12.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,474 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

