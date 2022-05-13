AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price.

AT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.68.

TSE:AT traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.75. The company had a trading volume of 433,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,847. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.19 and a 52-week high of C$15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

