ACV Auctions Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,860. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 204.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 750,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 504,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

