Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The firm has a market cap of $151.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.79 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AE. B. Riley initiated coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

