AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,881. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

