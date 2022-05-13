AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,881. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
